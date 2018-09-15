CARDINALS HOST IN-STATE RIVAL WESTERN KENTUCKY Coming off a 31-7 win over Indiana State last weekend, the Louisville football team remains home to face in-state rival Western Kentucky on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s encounter will be the first between the two schools since a 63-34 win over the Hilltoppers in 1998 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals picked up their first win despite three weather delays that lasted 2:33 last Saturday versus Indiana State. Behind the rushing attack of quarterback Malik Cunningham and running back Jeremy Smith, the Cardinals scored 17 second-half points to pull away from the Sycamores. Cunningham rushed for 54 yards and a score, while Smith totaled 56 yards in his first action of the year. Cunningham, who was 6-of-7 for 75 yards and a touchdown through the air, led the Cardinals to four scoring drives — three touchdowns and a field goal versus Indiana State. On his first possession, Cunningham directed an 11-play, 83-yard drive that he capped with a one-yard touchdown run. He added his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter when he connected with Jaylen Smith on a 34-yard scoring strike. The Cardinals held the Sycamores to 212 yards of total offense, including just 37 yards through the air. Indiana State averaged 3.4 yards a play and had five plays of 10 or more yards. Making his first career start at defensive end, Tabarius Peterson recorded a career-high eight tackles and one tackle for loss, while defensive tackle Derek Dorsey and cornerback Rodjay Burns added five tackles and a pair of tackles for loss in their first starts. Burns put the Cardinals on the board in the first quarter with a 55-yard punt return, the first since Jaire Alexander raced 69 yards for a touchdown versus Florida State in 2016. Burns, a Louisville native, averaged 28.7 yards a return versus Indiana State, the seventh-best mark in school history

PETRINO FACES FORMER TEAM Before returning to Louisville in 2014, head coach Bobby Petrino spent one season up the road at Western Kentucky in 2013. That season, the Hilltoppers finished at 8-4, winning their last four games to close the season, but failed to reach the postseason. The eight wins were the most at WKU since the 2004 squad ended the year at 9-3. Under Petrino, the Hilltoppers finished 30th in the country in total offense, averaging 458.5 yards per game. WKU averaged 30.8 points per game, scoring over 30 points six times, including a season-best 58 in a win over Morgan State.

BECTON ADDS TO OFFENSIVE LINEMEN TOUCHDOWN LIST During Bobby Petrino’s first stint as the head coach in 2003-06, he liked to put an offensive linemen in the backfield in short-yardage situations and give them an opportunity to score. His secret weapon during his first term at Louisville was Kurt Quarterman, who rushed four times for four yards — all resulting in touchdowns. The offensive guard scored versus UTEP on Sept. 20, 2003 for his first touchdown. He added touchdowns versus Army on Sept. 4, 2004; Rutgers on Nov. 11, 2005; and Temple on Sept. 9, 2006. Petrino dusted off the old play and used 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Mekhi Becton as the latest running back. With the Cardinals leading 14-7, Becton plunged in from one-yard out to up the lead to 21-7 with 14:57 left in the game.

SEPTEMBER SUCCESS The Cardinals played their second game in September last Saturday versus Indiana State. The Cardinals scored 24 second-half points to pull away from the Sycamores to improve to 135-97-6 in the month of September. Head coach Bobby Petrino has been almost unbeatable in September by recording a 26-7 record during his nine seasons at Louisville. The Cardinals are 10-2 in their last 12 games in September after the 31-7 win last Saturday over Indiana State. The Cardinals are 4-4 all-time on September 15 and will play Western Kentucky for the second time on this date. Louisville defeated WKU 19-0 at home in 1959.

LONGEST GAME IN SCHOOL HISTORY It took two days to play Louisville’s home opener versus Indiana State last Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Sycamores 31-7 in a game that last 5:35 and featured three stoppages that totaled 2:33. It was the longest game in school history, besting the 4:46 contest against Kentucky on Sept. 2, 2000. The first quarter started at 7:05 p.m. and finished at 10:10, a total of 3:05 that featured three stoppages in play

