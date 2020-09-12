CardinalSports - GAME DAY: Western Kentucky at Louisville

Everything you need to know about tonight's game:

Yes, there will be a college football game played in Cardinal Stadium tonight.

It's here and it feels lovely. It's officially game day.

- Louisville has an 11-game win streak going against WKU.

- Louisville won the most recent matchup, a 38-21 victory in Nashville last season.

Offense:

#5 RB Gaej Walker

The Hilltoppers return a player in the backfield who started all 13 games a year ago in Gaej Walker. The redshirt senior has plenty of game experience and has had a prominent role in the WKU offense since 2018.

Walker enters the 2020 season as a Doak Walker Award candidate after rushing for over 1,200 yards last season, a season where had seven 100-yard games.

Louisville's defense, which ranked 112th against the run in 2019, will face a major test in Gaej Walker.

#7 WR Jahcour Pearson

WKU returns another really experienced player at wide receiver in redshirt senior Jahcour Pearson. Pearson played in all 13 games for the Hilltoppers last year, primarily in the slot. Pearson hauled in seven touchdowns for the Tops in 2019, and totaled over 800 yards receiving.

Pearson was named to the 2019 All-Conference USA Second Team, and will play an even bigger role with leading receiver Lucky Jackson departing.