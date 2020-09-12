CardinalSports - GAME DAY: Western Kentucky at Louisville

GAME DAY: Western Kentucky at Louisville
It's here and it feels lovely. It's officially game day.
Yes, there will be a college football game played in Cardinal Stadium tonight.
Everything you need to know about tonight's game:
QUICK HITS
When: 8 PM
Where: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville KY
Watch: ACC Network - (Roy Philpott, Tim Hasselbeck, & Eric Wood)
Vegas Line: Louisville -12, Over/Under 56.5
SERIES HISTORY
- Louisville leads the all-time series with the Hilltoppers 21-12.
- The series dates back to 1922.
- Louisville won the most recent matchup, a 38-21 victory in Nashville last season.
- Louisville has an 11-game win streak going against WKU.
BY THE NUMBERS: 2019
WKU PLAYERS TO WATCH
Offense:
#5 RB Gaej Walker
The Hilltoppers return a player in the backfield who started all 13 games a year ago in Gaej Walker. The redshirt senior has plenty of game experience and has had a prominent role in the WKU offense since 2018.
Walker enters the 2020 season as a Doak Walker Award candidate after rushing for over 1,200 yards last season, a season where had seven 100-yard games.
Louisville's defense, which ranked 112th against the run in 2019, will face a major test in Gaej Walker.
#7 WR Jahcour Pearson
WKU returns another really experienced player at wide receiver in redshirt senior Jahcour Pearson. Pearson played in all 13 games for the Hilltoppers last year, primarily in the slot. Pearson hauled in seven touchdowns for the Tops in 2019, and totaled over 800 yards receiving.
Pearson was named to the 2019 All-Conference USA Second Team, and will play an even bigger role with leading receiver Lucky Jackson departing.
Defense:
#10 DE DeAngelo Malone
WKU has an absolute stud on the defensive line in DeAngelo Malone. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior is the reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. The pass rusher racked up 99 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.
Heading into the 2020 season, Malone is all over the national radar, and is on the radar of the NFL as well. Among the many preseason accolades Malone has received, the senior is the 2020 C-USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, is on the 2020 Bednarik Award watch list, and is on the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.
Blocking Malone will be a tall task for an offensive line that is replacing both starting tackles in Mekhi Becton and Tyler Haycraft.
#36 LB Kyle Bailey
Notice a trend here? Experience, experience, experience. Linebacker Kyle Bailey is another senior for the Hilltoppers, who was named a 2019 Conference USA Honorable Mention. Bailey had a monster junior season, with 109 total tackles. Bailey started in 12 out of 13 games for the Tops, and lead the team in interceptions in addition to tackles.
Louisville will have to find Bailey to allow Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall to get to the second level of the WKU defense.
Without going any further, beat WKU.