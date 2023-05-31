LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced start times and television information for the University of Louisville’s first three games of the 2023 football season.



The Cardinals will open the season on Friday, Sept. 1 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Georgia Tech in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The conference game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.



The 2023 home opener at L&N Stadium will be six days later, as Louisville hosts Murray State on Thursday, Sept. 7. That game will be broadcast on the ACC Network starting at 7:30 p.m.



For the first time since 1986, Louisville and Indiana will meet on Saturday, Sept. 16 in a neutral-site contest at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Game time is set for noon on the Big Ten Network.

Details on the remaining games will be announced 12-days prior to each contest, unless the networks exercise a six-day pick for a particular game.