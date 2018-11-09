Louisville will square off against No. 13 Syracuse Friday night in the Carrier Dome. The Orange have their best team since 1998, and Louisville is a significant underdog.

"Our guys came out and practiced hard—had good attitude and good effort at practice," Petrino said. "It was nice out there being in the stadium, change of temperature and everything made it good for us to get out and practice.”

"Short week, so we’re getting ready for Friday night to go to Syracuse," Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said. "Their offense is very explosive. They score a lot of points up there in the dome inside. Quarterback (Eric Dungey) that we know really well—he can do a lot: run the ball, throw the ball, get the ball out of his hand quick, so that’s a great challenge for us. Offensively, we’re going to have to execute and score points, keep up with them. But, we are looking forward to it."

Louisville's defense was decimated against Clemson last Saturday. How can they improve vs. Syracuse?

“We’ve got to be able to tackle, so we’re working really hard on that," Petrino explained. "Some of it was just not bringing our feet with us and being in good positions. We’ve got to take better angles. Sometimes, when you’re going against a guy like number nine (Clemson sophomore running back Travis Etienne) who’s that fast, the angles changed quick. He’s a very dynamic running back, he can do a lot of things. But, that’s one thing that we’ve got to do. We’ve got to keep the ball in front of us. That’s really important that we keep the ball in front of us."

Syracuse can make it even more difficult on a struggling defense because of their pace of play.

"They’re going to play as fast as anyone that we’ve went against," Petrino said. "(Syracuse senior quarterback) Eric Dungey knows how to execute that offense and work it, so we’ve got to be able to keep it in front of us and not give up the great big explosive plays. You’ve got to be able to stop the big plays, and get to third-and-long. That’s been killing us that we haven’t been able to get them into third-and-long. I don’t think they had anything higher than third-and-eight the other day. Most of them were all third-and-short, third-and-medium, and you need to get them into third-and-long, so you can get some pressure.”