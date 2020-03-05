Gaudio updates Malik Williams' status for Virginia game
Louisville men's basketball has been without junior captain Malik Williams since he left with a first-half injury in last Monday's loss at Florida State. Without him (among other causes), Louisville wilted in the second-half in Tallahassee. Assistant coach Dino Gaudio joined Bob Valvano on "The V Show" on ESPN 680 today and updated fans on Williams' status for Saturday's season finale at Virginia. A game that will determine who wins at least a share of the ACC regular-season title as well as seeding for the ACC Tournament next ween in Greensboro.
According to Gaudio, Williams is being termed "doubtful" for Saturday's game. He told Valvano, regarding Malik Williams' status:
Winning at Virginia without Malik Williams will be an exceptionally difficult task for Louisville. The Cavaliers don't test very many teams' depth with their pace of play, but they do boast one of the ACC's tallest, talented, and experienced frontcourts. Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff have been forced to be the strength of the team in 2019-20 after multiple departures to the NBA from last year's championship team. And they have answered the call. Most recently, Huff recorded 10 blocked shots in Virginia's win over Duke, including one that on Vernon Carey as time expired.
Beyond the challenge of Diakite and Huff, Williams is the vocal and emotional leader of the Louisville team. Is he the most skilled player or most dangerous scorer? No. But he's the team's basketball extrovert. Williams, in the last month, had played himself into the starting role and was beginning to be the emotionally edgy player the Cardinals desperately need. With the mental challenges that come with playing at John Paul Jones arena against a Virginia team that has won seven games in a row, it is looking more and more as though Louisville will need someone else to pick up the emotional slack on Saturday if the Cardinals want to lock up the #1 seed in the ACC Tournament next week.