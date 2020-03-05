"How should I say this? Doubtful. We're going to be cautious with him as badly as we want to win an ACC championship. Hopefully we do at 6:15 pm on Saturday. We know long term with the aspirations we have and the goals we have for this team, we want to make sure he's healthy and ready for the long run."

— Dino Gaudio on ESPN 680's 'The V Show" with Bob Valvano