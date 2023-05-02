Louisville has once again dipped into the transfer portal to bolster the 2023 roster. This time, Jeff Brohm and company landed Georgia defensive back transfer Marcus Washington Jr.

During his true freshman season with Georgia, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back played in just one game, so he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Louisville has already added Storm Duck and Marquis Groves-Killebrew to the cornerback room through the transfer portal, making the secondary, on paper, a strength with depth and experience.

Washington was a RIvals150 and four-star prospect coming out of high school, and was the No. 12 cornerback in the 2022 class.

