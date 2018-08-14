Fall camp is underway for the Louisville Cardinals and there is no better time than now to sign up for a new annual subscription to CardinalSports.com.

NEW USERS: Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promotion

Sign up for an annual subscription and you’ll get a $99 gift certificate to The Rivals Fan Shop.

EXISTING USER : Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promotion

Make sure you are logged in to your existing account: sign-in here

Check out the Rivals Fan Shop Here for Louisville gear

E-mail questions to howielindsey@gmail.com | This offer is valid only while supplies last

Sign up for an annual subscription and you’ll get a $99 gift certificate to The Rivals Fan Shop.

Fine Print:

- This promotion applies only to new annual subscriptions.

- If you already have a registered account on CardinalSports.com but aren't currently a subscriber, and want to keep your username, sign-in and use this link to take advantage of the promo: https://louisville.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=GetGear99

- This promotion is valid only while supplies last

- New Annual Subscribers get a $99 gift code to The Rivals Fan Store

- Offer is valid only while supplies last

- Payments are processed one day after sign up…once that is done successfully, we’ll send you the code within 72 hours.

- Enter a valid and current email address (returning users should verify their email address is updated in their profile). This is how we send you the code.

- Questions about the special promotion, or if you haven't received your gift certificate code email howielindsey@gmail.com