LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte was one of 108 student-athletes named to the The Wuerffel Trophy watch list, the organization announced on Thursday.





A rising junior, Gillotte has been one of the most consistent performers along the defensive line. The junior from Boca Raton, Fla., recorded 24 tackles and 6.0 sacks on a defense that led the nation in sacks during the 2022 season. Gillotte also fifth on the team with 7.0 tackles for loss. In his first two seasons, Gillotte has registered 11.0 sacks and 16.0 tackles for loss.





College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service, and one of the most meaningful awards in collegiate sports, The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Wuerffel Trophy embodies Danny’s commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.





“The life changing impact of thinking of others before ourselves is so rewarding, and it’s truly inspiring to see so many student-athletes recognize this, and use their platform for good,” said Danny Wuerffel. “College Football players across the country are making a difference in their communities, and I’m excited to see so many incredible stories associated with the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy candidates.”



