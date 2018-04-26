Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-26 21:09:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Green Bay moves up to draft Jaire Alexander

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville defensive back Jaire Alexander was drafted in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft Thursday night in Dallas.

Nm7rz9jeyaxrswjwf5xn

Alexander was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 18th overall pick.

"He's the No. 1 cornerback on my board," NFL analyst Mike Mayock said after the pick.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}