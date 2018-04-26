Louisville defensive back Jaire Alexander was drafted in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft Thursday night in Dallas.
Alexander was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 18th overall pick.
With the 18th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Louisville CB Jaire Alexander!#PackersDraft #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/tMECzTnOHd— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2018
The #Packers trade up and take #Louisville CB Jaire Alexander at No. 18. New DC Mike Pettine gets a player he covets.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018
"He's the No. 1 cornerback on my board," NFL analyst Mike Mayock said after the pick.
The Packers new CB Jaire Alexander is already an All-Propic.twitter.com/ScTrujXQxd— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) April 27, 2018