Louisville defensive back Jaire Alexander was drafted in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft Thursday night in Dallas.

Alexander was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 18th overall pick.

The #Packers trade up and take #Louisville CB Jaire Alexander at No. 18. New DC Mike Pettine gets a player he covets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

"He's the No. 1 cornerback on my board," NFL analyst Mike Mayock said after the pick.