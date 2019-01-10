Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 07:51:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Greenard confirms transfer to Florida

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

As reported by Dave Lackford in December, Louisville defensive end Jonathan Greenard is heading to Florida.

Pij0fmu1ok22j76vjjyr

Greenard graduated in December and was eligible to transfer as a graduate student for the January semester. Greenard posted his decision on Twitter last night.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}