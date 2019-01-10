Greenard confirms transfer to Florida
As reported by Dave Lackford in December, Louisville defensive end Jonathan Greenard is heading to Florida.
Greenard graduated in December and was eligible to transfer as a graduate student for the January semester. Greenard posted his decision on Twitter last night.
I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to still be able to play this game. I want to thank the other universities for considering me as well. With that being said, I will be continuing my collegiate career as a Graduate Student at the University of Florida 🐊 🐊 🐊🐊— Jon (@jongreenard7) January 9, 2019