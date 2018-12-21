As first reported by Dave Lackford on CardinalSports.com in early December, Jon Greenard intends to transfer from Louisville.

Mark Ennis of 93.9 The Villle reported Thursday that Greenard's name appears in the transfer portal, which lines up with Lackford's earlier report that he intended to transfer after graduating in December.

Greenard, Louisville's most-effective returning defensive player in 2017, could have been a key piece to Bryan Brown's defense in 2019, but it would be his fourth different defensive coordinator at Louisville in his four years of playing.

