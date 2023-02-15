LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm announced the additions of Chief of Staff Greg Brohm and Strength and Conditioning Coach Domenic Reno on Monday.

A former wide receiver for the Cardinals, Brohm will oversee day-to-day operations and handle all general manager duties for the program, including staff oversight, operational planning, external affairs, roster management, self-scout, game management, and strategic decision-making.

“Greg is a critical member of our staff, Brohm said. “An experienced administrator and knowledgeable football mind, Greg will oversee every aspect of our football program, handle all day-to-day operations, and provide input on the key decisions we have to make on a regular basis.”

Brohm returns to his alma mater after serving six seasons as executive director of football administration and operations/chief of staff at Purdue, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the football program and serving as a special assistant and advisor to the head football coach.

A veteran director of operations, Brohm previously served as director of football operations at Western Kentucky during the 2014-16 season, when the Hilltoppers compiled a 30-10 overall record and won two consecutive C-USA titles. Before joining the Western Kentucky staff, Brohm was a teacher and head football coach at Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown, Kentucky, from 2012 to 2014. He started the football program at the newly opened school.



Working at his alma mater, Brohm served as the director of football operations at Louisville from 2004-08. In that capacity, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the program while assisting in developing academic procedures and coordinating all player development. He organized travel, camps and coordinated bowl preparations for the 2004 Liberty Bowl, 2005 Gator Bowl and 2007 Orange Bowl. In addition, Brohm maintained all NCAA documentation for the program. In three seasons under head coach Bobby Petrino, the Cardinals won a Conference USA and Big East championship and twice finished in the Associated Press Top 10.



Prior to Louisville, Brohm served as the president and offensive coordinator for the Louisville Fire of the Arena2 Football League. He was responsible for football operations, corporate sales and marketing, staff and player personnel, and called the plays for the offense. As a player, Brohm was a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter at Louisville from 1988 to 1992. He was the starting wide receiver during the Cardinals’ 1991 appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, catching passes from his brother, Jeff.



A member of the Dean’s List, Brohm graduated from Louisville in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in business administrating and accounting. He earned a master’s degree in teaching from Louisville in 2014. A three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) at Louisville Trinity High School, Brohm earned first-team all-state honors as a wide receiver in 1987. He was inducted into the Trinity High School Hall of Fame in 2006 and served on the board of directors for the Trinity alumni board from 2000 to 2003.

The former three-sport star was recently named as one of the 2023 inductees into the KHSAA Hall of Fame.

Reno, who spent three seasons as the director of football strength and conditioning at Purdue, will lead the UofL Football Strength and Conditioning program. Besides the three seasons leading the Purdue strength and conditioning efforts, Reno spent three other seasons serving as the senior associate director of football strength and conditioning upon his hiring on Jan. 3, 2017. He has been a member of Brohm’s staff since 2014.

"Domenic is one of the most highly respected strength and conditioning coaches in the country," Brohm said. "His work on our staff at Purdue was a big key to the team's overall success. He has great experience at the collegiate and professional level and really works to form a strong bond with the players he coaches. He has assembled a great team, and I'm looking forward to having them interact with our student-athletes during our offseason program."



Reno was named the 2017 National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year. The award considers all assistant coaches working across the country in collegiate athletics. Reno has helped seven NFL Draft picks prepare for the next level: Brycen Hopkins (2020 - Los Angeles Rams), Markus Bailey (2020 - Cincinnati Bengals), Rondale Moore (2021 - Arizona Cardinals), Derrick Barnes (2021 - Detroit Lions), George Karlaftis (2022 - Kansas City Chiefs), David Bell (2022 - Cleveland Browns) and Zander Horvath (2022 - Los Angeles Chargers).