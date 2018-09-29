After leading 21-7 at half, Louisville's offense stalled and Florida State came back to win 28-24 in truly heartbreaking fashion.

"That's a really hard loss for us there," Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said. "...I feel we gave it away."

Louisville appeared to be cruising to a win at halftime, leading by a pair of touchdowns and having its best offensive performance of the season. Jawon "Puma" Pass was 17 of 26 for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half. He also rushed for another score.

But after halftime it was all Florida State. The Seminoles inched back into the game as Louisville's offense sputtered and stammered throughout the third quarter.

Then, on the game-deciding drive, Pass threw an interception in the red zone with Louisville leading 24-21 with under two minutes left. The Cardinals had pushed FSU down the field, but UofL inexplicably passed on first and 10 from the FSU 21.

Petrino noted after the game that he should have just run the ball to secure the win, but said he thought he saw an opportunity to win the game with a pass play.



