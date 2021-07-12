Hodges Named Recruiting Coordinator and Defensive Analyst

Eron Hodges was named recruiting coordinator and defensive analyst at the University of Louisville on Wednesday, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced.

In his new role, Hodges will assist Pete Nochta in identifying prospective student-athletes, while maintaining the recruiting database from the initial evaluation process to the student-athlete's arrival on campus. Hodges will also assist the coaching staff on roster and scholarship management. He serves an important part of all of Louisville's official and unofficial visits to campus.

Hodges enters his first year with the Cardinals after serving as the Director of Recruiting for Texas Tech head coach and former UofL assistant Matt Wells.

Before his stint at Texas Tech, Hodges worked three seasons as the Director of Player Personnel for Purdue where he helped compile a pair of top-30 recruiting classes for the Boilermakers.

After one year with the Boilermaker's, Purdue's 2019 class was ranked 25th nationally by both 247Sports and ESPN as well as 26th by Rivals, marking its highest-rated class in over a decade. Purdue was able to follow with another strong signing class a year later, finishing at No. 30 in the Rivals team rankings and No. 32 by 247Sports.

Hodges joined the Purdue staff after previously serving as an assistant director of player personnel for two seasons at Ohio State. It was one of two stints on the Ohio State staff for Hodges, who originally joined the Buckeyes as a recruiting analyst in 2015 after previously serving as a strength and conditioning coach during the 2013 offseason.

Prior to that, Hodges spent the 2013-14 seasons as a graduate assistant at Kent State where he worked with the linebackers. He began his career in collegiate athletics as an Olympic sports strength and conditioning coach at Notre Dame in 2011 and subsequently was linebackers coach at Valparaiso (2012).

Hodges competed in football and track and field at the College of DuPage where he was a member of the NJCAA national champion 4x100-meter relay team.

Serving four years in the U.S. Navy coming out of high school, Hodges earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from Illinois State in 2012 and a master's degree in sports management from Kent State in 2015. He has a daughter, Eryn.