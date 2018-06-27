Louisville coach Chris Mack is still compiling his first Cardinal roster, but the majority of the locker room is known. As a test of what the fan expectations are months ahead of the season, CardinalSports.com ran a series of polls online.

The first poll came about because we were discussing starting lineups on 790 KRD and I included Malik Williams, Darius Perry and Jordan Nwora in my starting five. Others didn't. So we ran this poll...

Of the three freshman coming back, which one will have the biggest leap from Year 1 to Year 2?

On air, Matt Willinger and I were discussing win totals for next season. Last season, Louisville finished with 19 wins in the regular season, one win in the ACC Tournament and two wins in the NIT for a total of 22 wins.

Louisville's schedule is certainly tougher this season than last and the Cardinals lost four starters - guards Quentin Snider and Deng Adel, forward Ray Spalding and center Anas Mahmoud - and reserve Lance Thomas. Can Chris Mack get this year's squad to that 22-win total?