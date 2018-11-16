Louisville takes on its first real test of the season Friday night vs. Vermont. Louisville coach Chris Mack said Vermont won't be wowed by the big stage at the KFC Yum! Center.

"They're used to winning," Mack said. "They played Kansas tough, had a lead in the first half. They took Kentucky down to the wire last season."

Vermont was upset in their conference tournament last season and upstart UMBC made the NCAA Tournament instead. 16-seed UMBC became the first 16-seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed when they knocked off No. 1 Virginia in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville is 2-0 on the season and Vermont is 2-1. Friday night's game may test one of the longest-running win streaks in the nation. UofL has won 48 straight home games in the month of November spanning the last 28 years, including a 35-0 record in the KFC Yum! Center.