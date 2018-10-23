The 2018–19 basketball season is right around the corner. In fact, the annual exhibition with Bellarmine is Saturday.

Let’s turn our attention to the season. In Chris Mack’s first season, a reasonable and attainable goal for this team is to make the NCAA Tournament. With the brutal schedule and the challenges that come with implementing a new system, making the NCAA Tournament would be tremendous for Mack and company.

What to watch for:

Leading Scorer: Jordan Nwora

When it is all said and done, Nwora is going to be a star for Louisville. In limited minutes last season, Nwora showed immense upside, especially on the offensive end of the floor. With a full off season under his belt to put on strength and to work on his game, Nwora will be Louisville’s leading scorer.

Sixth Man: Dwayne Sutton

Dwayne Sutton is what I would call a “glue guy”. Sutton can do it all and does a lot of the so called “dirty work”. He can play down low or play on a wing. Sutton could be the a huge piece of the puzzle for this team with how versatile he is. With very little depth in the front court, Sutton could see a lot of minutes at the power forward spot.

Biggest Surprise: Christen Cunningham

As a graduate transfer from Samford, Cunningham joins Chris Mack’s program for one final season. I’ve heard nothing but positive things about “CC” and his ability to be a leader. Cunningham was named a team captain alongside V.J. King. Cunningham will be counted on to be the primary ball handle. My prediction is that Cunningham will turn some heads by the end of the season.

Most Likely Starting Lineup: Christen Cunningham, Darius Perry, V.J. King, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch

From what I’ve gathered, these five will be the guys who take the floor first. Cunningham will run the point with Perry joining him in the backcourt. V.J. will play on the wing, and Nwora will be used in a stretch four type of role. Nwora will thrive in this role just as Trevon Bluiett did in Chris Mack’s system at Xavier. Finally, Steven Enoch will be the man in the middle. Enoch will need to stay out of foul trouble and is set for a big season if he can do that.