 How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-03 09:43:04 -0500') }} football

Ty Spalding
Publisher
@TySpalding

With nine weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.

ACC POWER RANKINGS
Team Points

1. Wake Forest (14)

224

2. Pittsburgh

198

3. NC State

195

4. Virginia

174

5. Clemson

164

6. Miami

128

7. Syracuse

113

8. North Carolina

106

9. Louisville

104

10. Virginia Tech

94

11. Florida State

67

12. Georgia Tech

53

13. Boston College

44

14. Duke

16
