How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 10
With nine weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.
ACC POWER RANKINGS
|Team
|Points
|
1. Wake Forest (14)
|
224
|
2. Pittsburgh
|
198
|
3. NC State
|
195
|
4. Virginia
|
174
|
5. Clemson
|
164
|
6. Miami
|
128
|
7. Syracuse
|
113
|
8. North Carolina
|
106
|
9. Louisville
|
104
|
10. Virginia Tech
|
94
|
11. Florida State
|
67
|
12. Georgia Tech
|
53
|
13. Boston College
|
44
|
14. Duke
|
16