How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 11
With 10 weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.
ACC POWER RANKINGS
|Team
|Points
|
1. Wake Forest (7)
|
212
|
2. Pittsburgh (4)
|
205
|
3. NC State (5)
|
204
|
4. Clemson
|
168
|
5. Virginia
|
159
|
6. North Carolina
|
141
|
7. Miami
|
134
|
8. Syracuse
|
107
|
9. Louisville
|
98
|
10. Boston College
|
79
|
11. Florida State
|
60
|
12. Virginia Tech
|
56
|
13. Georgia Tech
|
41
|
14. Duke
|
16