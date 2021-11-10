 CardinalSports - How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 11
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-10 20:21:29 -0600') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 11

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

With 10 weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.

ACC POWER RANKINGS
Team Points

1. Wake Forest (7)

212

2. Pittsburgh (4)

205

3. NC State (5)

204

4. Clemson

168

5. Virginia

159

6. North Carolina

141

7. Miami

134

8. Syracuse

107

9. Louisville

98

10. Boston College

79

11. Florida State

60

12. Virginia Tech

56

13. Georgia Tech

41

14. Duke

16

How do you see the conference? Weigh in here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}