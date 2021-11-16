 CardinalSports - How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 12
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 20:31:22 -0600') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 12

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

Weigh in on this week's ACC rankings by clicking here.

With 11 weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.

ACC POWER RANKINGS
Team Points

1. Wake Forest (12)

220

2. Pittsburgh (4)

211

3. NC State

188

4. Clemson

179

5. Louisville

138

6. Virginia

137

7. North Carolina

119

8. Boston College

103

9. Florida State

102

10. Miami

101

11. Virginia Tech

67

12. Syracuse

65

13. Georgia Tech

33

14. Duke

16
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}