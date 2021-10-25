 CardinalSports - How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 9 rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-25 19:24:05 -0500') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 9 rankings

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
With eight weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.

WEEK 9 RANKINGS:

ACC POWER RANKINGS
Team Points

1. Wake Forest (10)

192

2. Pittsburgh (4)

186

3. Virginia

164

4. NC State

155

5. Clemson

136

6. Louisville

119

7. North Carolina

95

8. Georgia Tech

82

9. Florida State

74

10. Syracuse

71

11. Miami

70

12. Boston College

61

13. Virginia Tech

50

14. Duke

15
