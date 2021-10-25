How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 9 rankings
With eight weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.
WEEK 9 RANKINGS:
ACC POWER RANKINGS
|Team
|Points
|
1. Wake Forest (10)
|
192
|
2. Pittsburgh (4)
|
186
|
3. Virginia
|
164
|
4. NC State
|
155
|
5. Clemson
|
136
|
6. Louisville
|
119
|
7. North Carolina
|
95
|
8. Georgia Tech
|
82
|
9. Florida State
|
74
|
10. Syracuse
|
71
|
11. Miami
|
70
|
12. Boston College
|
61
|
13. Virginia Tech
|
50
|
14. Duke
|
15