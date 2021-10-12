How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Six rankings
Each week for the rest of the season, 12 ACC team sites in the Rivals.com network are ranking the conference. After a weekend that saw just nine ACC teams in action, how do the conference teams stack up? Here's what the Rivals sites say.
|Team
|Points (1st place votes)
|Last week
|Record
|
1. Wake Forest
|
162 (9)
|
1 (Same)
|
6-0 (4-0)
|
2. N.C. State
|
152 (2)
|
3 (Up 1)
|
4-1 (1-0)
|
3. Pitt
|
149 (1)
|
2 (Down 1)
|
4-1 (1-0)
|
4. Clemson
|
131 (0)
|
4 (Same)
|
3-2 (2-1)
|
5. Boston College
|
114 (0)
|
6 (Up 1)
|
4-1 (0-1)
|
5. Virginia Tech
|
114 (0)
|
5 (Same)
|
3-2 (1-0)
|
7. Virginia
|
91 (0)
|
9 (Up 2)
|
4-2 (2-2)
|
8. Georgia Tech
|
74 (0)
|
10 (Up 2)
|
3-3 (2-3)
|
8. Louisville
|
74 (0)
|
8 (Same)
|
3-3 (1-2)
|
10. North Carolina
|
58 (0)
|
7 (Down 3)
|
3-3 (2-3)
|
11. Florida State
|
54 (0)
|
14 (Up 3)
|
2-4 (2-2)
|
12. Miami
|
41 (0)
|
11 (Down 1)
|
2-3 (0-1)
|
13. Syracuse
|
24 (0)
|
13 (Same)
|
3-3 (0-2)
|
14. Duke
|
22 (0)
|
12 (Down 2)
|
3-3 (0-2)