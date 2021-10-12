 CardinalSports - How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Six rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Six rankings

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Each week for the rest of the season, 12 ACC team sites in the Rivals.com network are ranking the conference. After a weekend that saw just nine ACC teams in action, how do the conference teams stack up? Here's what the Rivals sites say.

Week Six rankings
Team Points (1st place votes) Last week Record

1. Wake Forest

162 (9)

1 (Same)

6-0 (4-0)

2. N.C. State

152 (2)

3 (Up 1)

4-1 (1-0)

3. Pitt

149 (1)

2 (Down 1)

4-1 (1-0)

4. Clemson

131 (0)

4 (Same)

3-2 (2-1)

5. Boston College

114 (0)

6 (Up 1)

4-1 (0-1)

5. Virginia Tech

114 (0)

5 (Same)

3-2 (1-0)

7. Virginia

91 (0)

9 (Up 2)

4-2 (2-2)

8. Georgia Tech

74 (0)

10 (Up 2)

3-3 (2-3)

8. Louisville

74 (0)

8 (Same)

3-3 (1-2)

10. North Carolina

58 (0)

7 (Down 3)

3-3 (2-3)

11. Florida State

54 (0)

14 (Up 3)

2-4 (2-2)

12. Miami

41 (0)

11 (Down 1)

2-3 (0-1)

13. Syracuse

24 (0)

13 (Same)

3-3 (0-2)

14. Duke

22 (0)

12 (Down 2)

3-3 (0-2)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}