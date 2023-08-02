LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville center Bryan Hudson was named to the Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

The 2023 Preseason All-ACC Football Team was selected via a vote of a panel of 176 media members who were among those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Entering his senior season, Hudson started all 13 games at center a year ago in guiding the UofL offense to an average of 201.0 per game on the ground, which ranked 23rd nationally.

A native Georgetown, Ky., Hudson played 852 snaps and recorded the highest performance grade on the offensive line. The former Virginia Tech transfer was previously named a preseason first team All-ACC choice from Phil Steele and was tabbed to the Outland Trophy Watch List.



