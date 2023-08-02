LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville center Bryan Hudson is listed among 91 returning interior lineman that have been named to the 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday.

Entering his senior season, Hudson started all 13 games at center a year ago in guiding the UofL offense to an average of 201.0 per game on the ground, which ranked 23rd nationally.

A native Georgetown, Ky., Hudson played 852 snaps and recorded the highest performance grade on the offensive line. The former Virginia Tech transfer was previously named a preseason first team All-ACC choice from Phil Steele.

The conference breakdown is as follows. Beyond the 17 from the SEC, 12 from the Pac-12, 11 from the Big Ten and 10 from the Big 12, the ACC and American Athletic have eight, the Sun Belt seven, the Mid-American and Mountain West five each, and Conference USA and the Independents with four apiece.

There are 31 offensive tackles on this year’s list with 24 defensive tackles and 24 guards to go with 12 centers. Just under half of the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools – 65 – are represented.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. For the first time, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.



