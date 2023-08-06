LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville center Bryan Hudson was named to the Rimington Trophy Award Watch List, which is given to the top center in the country

This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment.

That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit.

Entering his senior season, Hudson started all 13 games at center a year ago in guiding the UofL offense to an average of 201.0 per game on the ground, which ranked 23rd nationally.

A native Georgetown, Ky., Hudson played 852 snaps and recorded the highest performance grade on the offensive line. The former Virginia Tech transfer was previously named a preseason first team All-ACC choice from Phil Steele and was tabbed to the Outland Trophy Watch List. He was recently named to the preseason All-ACC team.



