Hughes: Cards take step forward
Two weeks ago, Louisville found a way to lose a game they should have won at Florida State.
Saturday, the Cardinals found a way to win against Boston College.
That’s progress, especially for a program that hadn’t won an Atlantic Coast Conference game since the 2017 season.
It wasn’t pretty, but Louisville’s 41-39 win over the Eagles should provide needed confidence for the Cardinals as they prepare for a tough stretch that includes nationally ranked foes Wake Forest and Clemson the next two weeks.
Louisville’s win over Boston College wasn’t a thing a beauty. There were mistakes that could have proved costly. But Scott Satterfield’s players never quit and eventually came out on top to notch their first league win and third of the season.
This season, without question, is a rebuilding one. There will be ups and downs, that’s all part of the process of turning a losing team into a winner. The positive takeaway from Saturday’s game is that Louisville learned from their costly miscues that cost victory at FSU and found a way to overcome them to win against Boston College.
Definitely a step in the right direction.
It was also encouraging to see freshman quarterback Evan Conley lead Louisville on their game-winning drive. Conley’s poise and confidence for a rookie are impressive and he’s certain to play a bigger role for the Cardinals the rest of the way.
While Louisville wasn’t perfect in victory over Boston College, Saturday’s game was a fun, exciting experience at Cardinal Stadium. There wasn’t much fun for Louisville, or the fans, last season, so playing competitive, exciting football is certainly an encouraging sign for things to come.
“We’re a work in progress,” Satterfield said. “But we won…and we’re excited about that.”
Winning, they say, can be contagious. Let’s see if the Cards can keep the streak alive this week on the road in Winston Salem.
QB Controversy
There’s no clear cut answer at quarterback for this Louisville team.
Macale Cunningham and Evan Conley bring different skills to the table. Cunningham ignites the offense with his ability to scramble and make plays running the ball. Conley, clearly, is the better passer.
I suspect we’ll continue to see Scott Satterfield play both down the stretch, with Conley’s role increasing as ACC action heats up. I also suspect we’ve probably seen the last of Jawon Pass, at least as a significant factor in Louisville’s offensive game-plan.
As for Cunningham and Conley, I don’t expect we’ll see a clear-cut leader emerge this season between the two. Satterfield, I believe, will continue to keep defenses guessing by playing both his running QB (Cunningham) and passing QB (Conley). That will force opposing defensive coordinators to prepare for two options, which should benefit Louisville by keeping defenses off-balance.
I also suspect Satterfield’s first true star quarterback is still playing high school football. By the looks of things in Arizona, Chubba Purdy, Louisville’s 4-star recruit, is the real deal. He has a laser arm, and can also run. His dual threat ability fits Satterfield’s offense perfectly and I’d handicap him to become Louisville’s clear-cut starter as soon as he learns the offense and adjusts to the speed of the ACC game.
Mack lands first 2020 recruit
Chris Mack landed his first recruit in the 2020 class last week, nabbing top-rated junior college prospect Jay Scrubb.
Scrubb is a tremendous talent and there's concern that he'll by-pass Louisville for the NBA Draft next spring. But that's a major jump from the junior college ranks to the NBA.
I'd think Scrubb, despite NBA interest, will head to Louisville after another juco season and prove himself as one of the top prospects in the ACC before entering the draft.
Louisville had mixed success with junior college talent under Rick Pitino, but Scrubb, an athletic wing who can stroke it from deep range, seems a sure-fire talent who will impact right away in the ACC.
Now, the question is who will join Scrubb in Louisville's 2020 class? JJ Traynor, a rising power forward from Bardstown, appears a likely addition. I'd like to see Gethro Muscadin in the fold, too. Will Mack add a point guard to this class? I see that as the most intriguing storyline moving forward.