Two weeks ago, Louisville found a way to lose a game they should have won at Florida State.

Saturday, the Cardinals found a way to win against Boston College.

That’s progress, especially for a program that hadn’t won an Atlantic Coast Conference game since the 2017 season.

It wasn’t pretty, but Louisville’s 41-39 win over the Eagles should provide needed confidence for the Cardinals as they prepare for a tough stretch that includes nationally ranked foes Wake Forest and Clemson the next two weeks.



Louisville’s win over Boston College wasn’t a thing a beauty. There were mistakes that could have proved costly. But Scott Satterfield’s players never quit and eventually came out on top to notch their first league win and third of the season.

This season, without question, is a rebuilding one. There will be ups and downs, that’s all part of the process of turning a losing team into a winner. The positive takeaway from Saturday’s game is that Louisville learned from their costly miscues that cost victory at FSU and found a way to overcome them to win against Boston College.

Definitely a step in the right direction.

It was also encouraging to see freshman quarterback Evan Conley lead Louisville on their game-winning drive. Conley’s poise and confidence for a rookie are impressive and he’s certain to play a bigger role for the Cardinals the rest of the way.

While Louisville wasn’t perfect in victory over Boston College, Saturday’s game was a fun, exciting experience at Cardinal Stadium. There wasn’t much fun for Louisville, or the fans, last season, so playing competitive, exciting football is certainly an encouraging sign for things to come.



“We’re a work in progress,” Satterfield said. “But we won…and we’re excited about that.”

Winning, they say, can be contagious. Let’s see if the Cards can keep the streak alive this week on the road in Winston Salem.