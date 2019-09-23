We learned a lot about Louisville football in a hard-fought loss at Florida State Saturday.



The biggest takeaway: This is a rebuilding season for the Cardinals. That's certainly not a news flash.

Louisville looked shaky to start their first ACC road game of the season, falling behind 21-0. But I was impressed with Louisville’s response, especially away from home. The Cardinals showed toughness and resiliency to score 24 unanswered points to take a fourth-quarter lead. But, as they did against Notre Dame, mistakes proved fatal.



Louisville could have and should have beaten Florida State. But three fourth-quarter UofL miscues — Malik Cunningham’s pick deep in FSU territory, a busted coverage on FSU’s go-ahead TD, and a personal foul that added four more points to the scoreboard for the home team — allowed the Seminoles to prevail.

Add it up, and it amounts to this: Growing pains. The fact is, Louisville isn’t talented or deep enough to overcome crucial miscues and breakdowns against ACC foes. This is a team that is still learning how to win. That wasn’t unexpected with a young team and new coaching staff coming off a disastrous 2-10 campaign.

The loss at FSU does not deflate me. On the contrary, I’m extremely encouraged by Saturday’s performance. This Louisville team has personnel limitations. Despite those, UofL showed plenty of grit, heart, and toughness against the Seminoles. There was no quit in this bunch. That’s a direct reflection of Scott Satterfield’s coaching insight, and it’s the main reason his first-team could overachieve.

Satterfield has restored pride and toughness to a program that lacked both last season. There will be ups and downs this season. It’s an inevitable part of the rebuilding process. There will be flashes of brilliance like those 24 unanswered points UofL scored to reclaim the lead against FSU. There will also be corresponding low points, like the early three-score hole against the Noles, or the self-inflicted fourth-quarter mistakes that led to defeat in Tallahassee.

But the program is trending in the right direction. Help is on the way with a Top 25-caliber recruiting class, headlined by standout QB recruit Chubba Purdy. Louisville, in the not distant future, will again go toe-to-toe with Clemson for ACC supremacy. It’s going to happen under Satterfield’s guidance.

In the meantime, enjoy this season for it is — a rebuilding one — and remember that better days are just around the corner for the Louisville football program.



