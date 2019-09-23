Hughes: Louisville showed grit at FSU
We learned a lot about Louisville football in a hard-fought loss at Florida State Saturday.
The biggest takeaway: This is a rebuilding season for the Cardinals. That's certainly not a news flash.
Louisville looked shaky to start their first ACC road game of the season, falling behind 21-0. But I was impressed with Louisville’s response, especially away from home. The Cardinals showed toughness and resiliency to score 24 unanswered points to take a fourth-quarter lead. But, as they did against Notre Dame, mistakes proved fatal.
Louisville could have and should have beaten Florida State. But three fourth-quarter UofL miscues — Malik Cunningham’s pick deep in FSU territory, a busted coverage on FSU’s go-ahead TD, and a personal foul that added four more points to the scoreboard for the home team — allowed the Seminoles to prevail.
Add it up, and it amounts to this: Growing pains. The fact is, Louisville isn’t talented or deep enough to overcome crucial miscues and breakdowns against ACC foes. This is a team that is still learning how to win. That wasn’t unexpected with a young team and new coaching staff coming off a disastrous 2-10 campaign.
The loss at FSU does not deflate me. On the contrary, I’m extremely encouraged by Saturday’s performance. This Louisville team has personnel limitations. Despite those, UofL showed plenty of grit, heart, and toughness against the Seminoles. There was no quit in this bunch. That’s a direct reflection of Scott Satterfield’s coaching insight, and it’s the main reason his first-team could overachieve.
Satterfield has restored pride and toughness to a program that lacked both last season. There will be ups and downs this season. It’s an inevitable part of the rebuilding process. There will be flashes of brilliance like those 24 unanswered points UofL scored to reclaim the lead against FSU. There will also be corresponding low points, like the early three-score hole against the Noles, or the self-inflicted fourth-quarter mistakes that led to defeat in Tallahassee.
But the program is trending in the right direction. Help is on the way with a Top 25-caliber recruiting class, headlined by standout QB recruit Chubba Purdy. Louisville, in the not distant future, will again go toe-to-toe with Clemson for ACC supremacy. It’s going to happen under Satterfield’s guidance.
In the meantime, enjoy this season for it is — a rebuilding one — and remember that better days are just around the corner for the Louisville football program.
Louisville wins Rick Pitino dispute
Some were stunned that Rick Pitino didn’t collect a dime from Louisville in his settlement with the school. I wasn’t one of them.
Here’s why.
Pitino is pushing 70 years old. He knows the window is closing quickly on any possible return to college basketball coaching.
I suspect Pitino also realized that no school would hire him given a pending legal battle with his former school. I also believe Pitino understood that Louisville had the upper hand, given what transpired under his watch, in the legal dispute over his 2017 dismissal.
In other words, Pitino decided to fold a losing hand to move on to the next deal. Pitino could have stayed in Europe and continued coaching, but that was too far removed from the limelight he’s grown accustomed to. Instead, Pitino decided to come home after his overseas coaching gig to settle a disagreement with UofL and take one more shot at getting back into the college game.
I still think Rick Pitino is radioactive and un-hirable by any major university, especially considering the negative PR that would associate, but it certainly wouldn’t surprise me if some win-starving program (IU?) takes a strong look for the 2020-21 season. Wouldn’t that be something to watch?
I’m just glad Louisville has Chris Mack. Last week’s ‘settlement’ allows Mack’s program to move forward, nearly unencumbered from the troubles left in Pitino’s wake. The sun is starting to shine through those clouds again for our beloved UofL basketball program!
Remembering Louisville Greats
Louisville’s Hall of Fame class this year is about as strong a group as I can recall.
Angel McCoughtry. Francisco Garcia. Eric Wood. To name a few of the six total inductees that also includes Lacy Wood, Wesley Korir, and Cindy Lacrosse.
That’s only the best women’s basketball player in UofL history, the player who led the Cardinals to their first Final Four since 1986 and perhaps the best offensive center in school history.
I was in the media business around these parts for a long time. When I first started in the early 2000s, Garcia had just arrived on campus. Back then, Louisville players still battled in pickup games on hot summer nights in the now-gone Crawford Gym. Those wars were always open to the public — the days before social media shutdown off-season access.
Many a day, I’d walk in, pull up a seat on the old wooden benches and watch hoops. From the first moment I saw Garcia, it was apparent that he would be a star. No doubts about it. He had all the tools, plus the swagger so rare in young players fresh out of the prep ranks.
When Garcia emerged as a star in his first season, no one who watched him play that summer in Crawford was surprised. In my mind, he’s one of the most critical players in modern UofL history for helping lead the program back to national prominence following Denny Crum’s late-career slide.
Eric Wood was also a pleasure to cover. He’s a great example that star rankings, particularly for offensive linemen, don’t mean much. Wood was a total unknown out of high school, but, he was intelligent, talented, and tough. Wood turned into a great player and played a crucial part in Louisville’s Orange Bowl win.
And McCoughtry? She’s the Darrell Griffith of Louisville women’s hoops. Without question, McCoughtry put Jeff Walz’s program on the national map, leading the Cardinals to their first Final Four appearance and a national runner-up finish. Her impact on the UofL women’s program and the Louisville community will be felt for decades to come. I will never forget the sell-out against UConn at Freedom Hall during McCoughtry’s playing days. For someone who remembers when the women played before men’s games at Freedom Hall with a smattering of fans watching, how McCoughtry helped transform the UofL women’s program into a national power was genuinely amazing to witness.
Congrats to all the new Hall of Fame inductees!
Until next time, Go Cards!