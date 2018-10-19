The 6-foot-9 dunk machine from Lawrence Woodmere Academy was considering Louisville, St. John's, Oregon, Kentucky and a few others before he made his final choice known Friday.

Igiehon is the No. 50 overall player in the 2019 class and the No. 10 center in the class. His addition to Louisville's recruiting lineup gives the Cardinals two Top 50 players in the class and the No. 3 overall class in America for 2019.



