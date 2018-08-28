Chris Mack and his staff have been getting after it on the recruiting trail throughout the summer AAU circuits. One of the guys Mack and his staff have been after the hardest is five-star big man Aidan Igiehon. The 6-foot-8 power forward is considered a top 30 player according to Rivals.



Tonight, Igiehon narrowed his long list to just four. The Cards made the cut along with Kentucky, St. Johns, and Oregon. Originally from Ireland, Igiehon now resides in New York and because of that, St. Johns is well positioned with the Lawrence Woodmere Academy standout.

The Cards have one commit in the 2019 class, four-star guard Josh Nickelberry.