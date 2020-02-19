After a disappointing week that featured losses at Clemson and Georgia Tech, Louisville returned home and got exactly what the doctor ordered. The Cardinals made lineup and rotation adjustments, played with renewed enthusiasm, and played a full forty-minute game that never allowed Syracuse to mount a comeback of any sort. That being said, here are a few immediate takeaways from the game.

"We were a little more man-centric on defense"

After the game, Chris Mack said that in order to ensure that Syracuse, a very good shooting team with three good jump-shooters, he made sure the team was "a little more man-centric on defense instead of gap-centric" as is the case with the traditional pack line defense. That difference showed immediately. For one of the first times all year, Louisville defenders trapped men in the post, jumped some passing lanes, and extended the defense further than it had all year. The result was a defense that created seven steals and thirteen total turnovers. For the game, Syracuse turned the ball over on 19% of its possessions, a far higher rate than Louisville typically forces or Syracuse typically commits. Will this increased aggression on defense continue or was it opponent driven?

Unselfish ball movement

Nobody beats the Syracuse 2-3 zone by dribbling the basketball. It's a team effort that is accomplished by players passing, reading, and reacting to the defense at all times. A year ago, Louisville was completely stymied and suffocated by the Syracuse zone. A year later, the Cardinals scored almost at will and with myriad different attacks. All five starters had at least three assists. David Johnson, making his first start of the season, had seven all his own. As a team, Louisville had 23 assists on 30 made shots. The ball movement led to wide open shots not only for Nwora and McMahon but even for David Johnson himself and Dwayne Sutton. Sutton went 3 of 4 from deep, most of which were created through crisp ball movement.

The lineup changes worked