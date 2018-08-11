Louisville's top returning defensive player, Jonathan Greenard, has a fresh new number for 2018.

"I wore this number in high school, my junior and senior years," Greenard explained.

But his switch from No. 58 goes deeper than that.

"No. 7 was the number my Father last saw me play in," Greenard explained on Media Day. "And my Father passed away when I was a junior in high school. I definitely wanted to get back to that. He had seen that, and now I am doing all this... to be at the college level I never thought I would be coming up, but now I'm here and he's watching down on me. I definitely want to put on a show for him."

Greenard came to Louisville as an unranked, three-star defensive end. From Hiram, Ga., a tiny 4,000-person suburb northwest of Atlanta, Greenard wasn't among the top 25 prospects in Georgia his senior year. He wasn't in the Top 50 or Top 75 either.

During his redshirt year at Louisville in 2015, coaches and other players started buzzing about his future. As a redshirt freshman he played in 12 games, getting his first start in the Citrus Bowl vs. LSU where he made five tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

As a sophomore last season he played in all 13 games, starting five while leading the team with 15.5 tackles for a loss and 7.0 sacks. He was voted a Team Captain last week and has been receiving publicity as a player to watch in the ACC this season.

"I am happy (the preseason publications) did that for me, I am humble and blessed to get that publicity, but I am still working as if I am the underdog," Greenard said.