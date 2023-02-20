After jumping out to a 18-9 lead, Louisville couldn't re-establish themselves after a 18-2 Duke run gave the Blue Devils enough cushion to close out the Cardinals.

Duke controlled most of the game, and that's not really up for debate.

However, the final score of this game doesn't necessarily tell the full tale of the tape.



What do I mean by that? More times than not, when Louisville got punched in the mouth this season, they rolled over.

Tonight, they lost by 17, but truly, they didn't lay down and had several possessions deep into the second half to cut the lead to single digits.



Whenever Louisville cut the deficit to 10, empty possessions followed.

Is this a step forward? Eh, I'd lean towards no. But, the fight was better than it has been for most of the year, which isn't saying too, too much.



El Ellis continued to play at an all-conference level, scoring 21 points to go with seven assists.

JJ Traynor matched his career high from Saturday, adding 16 more points on 4-of-5 shooting from three.

Louisville returns to the court on Saturday when they travel to Georgia Tech.

