Louisville started hot. They started 5-of-5 from three-point range. And led Virginia by 14 at halftime. Louisville was well on their way to a sweat-free win over a team that has had their number.



Right on cue, Tomas Woldetensae went unconscious from beyond the arc. Because of course, it's Virginia. Heading into today's game, Virginia was shooting 29.7 from three on the year. Against Louisville, Virginia shot 11-of-22 from deep, including 8-of-15 in the second half alone. Louisville's defense was contesting shots, and Virginia kept making them.



After a Chris Mack technical, Virginia took the lead 70-68 with 3:25 to go. Everyone in the KFC Yum! Center had the exact same thought: here we go again with Virginia.



Louisville answered on a David Johnson drive and finish to nod the game at 70, and then Steven Enoch went to work down low. Enoch scored with his right and left hands on back-to-back possessions.



David Johnson continued to make plays down the stretch. Penetrating the Virginia defense, rebounding, making free-throws - Johnson was everywhere. Malik Williams corralled a massive offensive rebound after Johnson got into the lane, giving Louisville the final lift they needed.



I loved the way Darius Perry played. He only played 19 minutes, but he was fired up when he was on the floor, and when he was on the bench. He was the engine behind the first half lead. In the second half, he didn't play much. That didn't bother Perry. He kept the Louisville bench alive during tense moments, and willed his teammates on. That's huge.





Photo by Gail Kamenish (@gamaka)

Perry has that "dog" mentality. See above.



Jordan Nwora was solid. His stat line was good - 22 points, seven rebounds, and zero turnovers. But, his play on the defensive end was great. He was the most locked in I've seen him in quite some time. He was also very energetic all game - engaging with the crowd, on numerous occasions. Louisville's bigs were excellent down the stretch. Steven Enoch kept Louisville afloat for a couple of possessions. On the other hand, Malik Williams was all over the glass. Having a one, two punch like Enoch and Williams is such a luxury.

Louisville hung 80 points on Virginia. That's impressive. What's more impressive is Louisville winning with how Virginia shot the ball. Virginia actually shot a better percentage from the floor than Louisville did.



Louisville took Virginia's best shot. In fact, I don't think Virginia is capable of much better. And won.



Exhale.



WWWWWWWWWW

