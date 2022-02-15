Interim President Lori Gonzalez provides update on AD search

In a letter sent out by email to university faculty, staff, and students, Interim President Lori Gonzalez announced a couple of significant updates on the athletic director search.

Two main groups will assist university leadership in this process: the Athletic Director Search Planning Group and the Presidential Advisory Group.

In the email, Gonzalez explained the role of the first group:

"The planning group will solicit feedback from their constituencies and share it with the search firm to help develop the final position description. Led by Faculty Senate Chair David Schultz and Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the group will ensure the concerns of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community are considered during the process."

Gonzalez also explained the Presidential Advisory Group:

"Once the search firm has presented a list of finalists, the Presidential Advisory Group will review the list and share its feedback with me as I select the UofL AD."

The group selected is impressive, and features one of the wealthiest former athletes ever in Junior Bridgeman.

Darrell Griffith, Kelsi Worrell Dahlia, Larry Benz, and Harry Douglas round out the Presidential Advisory Group.

This development is encouraging on all fronts, and the university seems to be moving full-speed ahead.

"We want to move on this relatively quickly, but responsibly. In the end, we want to position the new athletic director – and the athletic department – for success," Gonzalez said.

