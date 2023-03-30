Below is an interview with my friend Claire Bushur, who is an athlete participating in shot put (a part of track and field competitions) here at UofL. We touched on a variety of topics. Enjoy!

Q: What was it like to compete in the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships alongside so many great athletes and teams this past month?

A: I love competing at ACCs. It is always the highlight of the year. The atmosphere is electric—there are so many talented athletes showing up to do their best.

Q: What have you learned throughout your athletic career here at Louisville?

A: I have learned the importance of resiliency and patience. Having torn my ACL right before I came here, it has been very frustrating to work through the aftermath of that.

Q: What are you most looking forward to as you finish up your last season here?

A: I am really looking forward to my last outdoor ACCs. I am soaking in every bit of this last month and enjoying time with my teammates.

Q: Describe what you consider your best moment or favorite memory from competing in the ACC

A: My favorite memory is from Indoor ACCs in 2021. Up until that point, I still had not beat my personal record from before I tore my ACL. I opened up with a huge PR, and it was so much fun to have that experience in the ACC Track and Field Championships atmosphere.

Q: If you had one piece of advice you could give to younger people potentially interested in competing in shot-put at a high level, what would it be?

A: Shot put is a pretty niche sport to get into. There aren’t a lot of people out there to teach young kids in junior high and high school. A word of encouragement to those kids without a coach: you can absolutely still succeed and don’t underestimate the power of YouTube videos.

Q: If you could offer up a fun fact about shot-put in track and field that some people may not know, what would you say?

A: A fun fact about shot put is that men’s shot puts increase in weight from Jr. high to high school to college, but women’s shot stays the exact same. I am throwing the same shot put as I was in 6th grade, while my male teammates are throwing a huge cannonball.

Q: In your experience, do you like indoor competitions or outdoor competitions more?

A: I prefer outdoor track and field to indoor. To me, the metal shot is easier to throw than the rubber. Being outside is also much more enjoyable—that is until we have a meet in March with rain and 40 degree temperatures.

Q: What piece of advice have you received from your coach or coaches that you think will stick with you for a lifetime?

A: My coach has lots of little nuggets of wisdom that he will casually bring up in conversation. But one specific thing that has stood up to me was his response to my performance at indoor ACCs this year. I did not throw my best and was very disappointed in how the competition had gone. He told me to remember that this sport was not my identity. This is something that athletes need to hear. We get so caught up in our sport that it can seem like we are failing as people when we struggle athletically. Yes, our sport is important to us, but we are so much more than that.

Q: What routine do you normally have on competition days in order to get ready?

A: I don’t have a crazy, superstitious routine, but I do like to eat an egg sandwich on the morning of the competition if I can. Also, before I throw, I usually ask for the intercession of St. Sebastian, patron of athletes. I am Catholic, and my faith is a great source of steadiness and confidence when I am feeling competition anxiety.

Q: Lastly, where can UofL fans who would be interested in attending track and field competitions go to?

A: We have two home meets this outdoor season at the track on campus this spring!

The address where the outdoor track and field (and shot put) competitions take place this spring is 2125 South Floyd Street (40208) right on Louisville's campus. Go out and support the Cards and Claire in her final season here!



