LOUISVILLE, Ky.— University of Louisville running back and kickoff returner Jawhar Jordan was named Tuesday as the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week.

Jordan scored three touchdowns in Louisville's 56-28 win over Boston College last Saturday at L&N Stadium.

The native of Long Island, N.Y., rushed 18 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 75-yard touchdown pass. The 134 yards was his seventh 100-yard career game and the third-consecutive game over the century mark this season.

Jordan ranks eighth in the nation in rushing with 478 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Paul Hornung Award was created in 2010 and named after Hornung, a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, who is widely considered one of the most versatile players in the history of college and pro football.

Louisville (4-0) will take on NC State (3-1) Friday at 7 p.m. at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.