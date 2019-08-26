News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 12:30:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Jawon Pass named starting quarterback, press conference highlights

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

Scott Satterfield met with the local media Monday afternoon in the first of his weekly press conferences as, mercifully, the football season has arrived. While addressing a number of issues with the team and giving a look at Notre Dame, Satterfield announced that when Louisville takes the field on Labor Day, Jawon Pass will be the starting quarterback for the Cardinals.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}