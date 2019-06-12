On May 28th, Jay Scrubb, one of the top junior college players in the country, landed an offer from his hometown school, the University of Louisville. Scrubb, who attended Trinity High School where he was a star on the basketball team now attends John A. Logan Junior College in Illinois.



After a successful first season at Logan, Scrubb has collected offers from Alabama, Texas Tech, Mizzou, Texas A&M, VCU, Cincinnati, among several others. Recently, he landed an offer on his unofficial visit to Louisville. “The visit was awesome,” Scrubb’s father Jason told CardinalSports.com.



After a great visit I’m excited to say I’ve received an offer from the university of Louisville #gocards 🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YFpvT0iZLR — Walking bucket (@jscrubb1) May 29, 2019

Particularly, Jason Scrubb said the family was impressed by Chris Mack and his staff. “Coach Mack and his staff did a great job of making us feel comfortable.” It could potentially be a great fit for Jay,” Jason said. His visit to Louisville is the only visit he has taken so far; he has no further visits planned at the moment.

