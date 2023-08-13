LOUISVILLE, Ky. – With less than three weeks to go before the 2023 season opener against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm conducted the team’s first major scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning inside the Trager Indoor Practice Facility.

Brohm put his group through about a 100-play scrimmage, the first major look at his team through nine practices.



Entering his 10th season, Brohm’s philosophy in scrimmages have always featured a “good-on-good” approach with the first units squaring off to increase that competition.

“Like everything, there's good things on both sides the ball,” Brohm said. “We have things to shore up on both offense and defense. But overall, I was pleased with what we saw on the field during the scrimmage. We must continue to build some depth, but it was good to have the guys out there in live action. It was very productive on the field.”

The Cardinals are two weeks into Brohm’s first fall camp, and the former UofL quarterback has been pleased with his team’s overall progress with just 20 days remaining prior to the ACC opener on Sept. 1 in the Aflac Kickoff Game.

“On offense, I think the offensive line has improved and we’ve had a lot of competition.” Brohm said. “The receiving unit, when they are on, they have been productive. The tight ends are getting better each day and the running backs have been solid.”

“Defensively, we had some good moments, but today it wasn’t one of our better days. We must go back and see what happened out there, but we have had a good camp on that side. We want to continue to be aggressive and we need to continue to be able to play that way, but we can’t give up that many big plays.”

Jack Plummer, who will be the starter on Sept. 1, showed some progress on Saturday morning in development in this offense. He made a couple of throws he would like to have back, but also showed off his ability to get the ball down the field in this high-powered offense.

“Jack got most of the reps out there today,” Brohm said. “He was good out there at times today. He made some plays in the passing game. He got greedy out there with a couple of throws, but I liked the way he played. We are trying to build this thing around him so that he can have a great year.”

Brohm also liked the way some of the back-ups played at the quarterback position in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Brock (Domann) has played a lot of football out there, and he’s trying to learn a new system.,” Brohm said. “Evan is a good athlete and a good runner. Pierce (Clarkson) made some good throws and Brady Allen continues to improve. Harrison Bailey has had a good camp. HE can stand in there and makes throws and sees the field.”

The Cardinals return to the practice field on Monday morning at 9:15 a.m.



