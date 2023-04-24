Jeff Brohm and his staff want to win right away at Louisville, and more importantly, they feel like they can win right away at Louisville. What is the key to that? Building out a roster with veteran players through the transfer portal at positions of need.

Louisville has kicked off the spring acquisition period in a major way, first by landing Rutgers transfer Willie Tyler on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle started 11 games for the Scarlet Knights in 2022, and played over 500 snaps. The senior chose Louisville over Arizona State, Mississippi State, Syracuse and Temple.

On Monday, Louisville dipped into the transfer portal again to land North Carolina transfer Cam'Ron Kelly. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive back started 12 games for the Tar Heels in 2022, and was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2021. Kelly initially transferred to Virginia, but opened things up after going through spring practice with the Cavaliers.

Momentum is building for Brohm and Louisville.

