LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm was named one of the 14 semifinalists for the 2023 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, which is presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. The winner of the 2023 George Munger Award will be announced on Wednesday January 10, 2024.





In his first season as head coach of the Cardinals, Brohm has guided his team to a 10-3 overall record, the most wins by the program since the 2013 campaign. Brohm directed the Cards to the school’s first appearance in the Holiday Bowl where they will take on USC at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.





With a 7-1 record in the ACC, Brohm led the Cardinals to the school’s first appearance in a conference championship game against Florida State, becoming the first coach in history to guide two different teams to league title games in consecutive seasons. Louisville dropped a 16-6 decision to No. 4 Florida State.





Returning to his alma mater, Brohm directed the Cardinals to wins over a pair of ranked opponents, defeating No. 10 Notre Dame on Oct. 7 and blanking then No. 20 Duke 23-0 on Oct. 28 at L&N Stadium. Brohm played quarterback for UofL from 1989-1993.





The George Munger Award will be formally presented at the 87th Maxwell Awards Gala which will be held on Friday March 8, 2024, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. Event tickets will go on sale on December 15th.




