Jermayne Lole could be the final piece of the '22 defensive puzzle

Jermayne Tauinaola Lole is one of the most sought after players remaining in the transfer portal. He has four official visits scheduled from May 13 through June 3rd. His first stop will be to Louisville followed by Florida on May 20, Texas Tech on May 27, and Oregon for the first weekend of June. Louisville however hopes to lock down his commitment this weekend and free up his calendar.

Landing Lole will assuage a shared concern of the Cardinal faithful that this season's defense needs a bonafide nose tackle to bolster the defensive line, especially for the Kentucky game. Lole definitely fits that bill at 6-foot-2, 305-pounds and if he decides to play for the Cards it won't be a stretch to say that he will be the biggest roster addition of the off-season.

Lole missed 2021 due to a triceps injury. Prior to his lost season, Lole was lauded as one of the best defensive tackles in the country and Pro Football Focus named him a preseason All-American. Sources have indicated that numerous scouts have him with a mid-round draft grade due to his ability to penetrate from the interior. Had he not missed 2021 with an injury he would be preparing for NFL training camp. For his career he's played in 28 games and amassed 123 tackles, 20.0 for a loss, 11.0 sacks, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

In Louisville's defensive scheme he has the versatility to move around the interior line - he can play 0 to 3 technique - and find the weakest offensive lineman and either get penetration or cause double teams freeing up space around him. Lole can be the instant impact player Louisville needs to help take pressure off the secondary and solidify the run defense.



