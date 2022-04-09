 CardinalSports - JJ Traynor to return under Kenny Payne
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-09 13:15:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

JJ Traynor to return under Kenny Payne

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

On Saturday afternoon, JJ Traynor became the fifth Cardinal to announce his return to Louisville.

The 2020 prospect battled an injury during the 2021-2022 season and didn't see a ton of playing time, appearing in just 10 games.

However, Traynor, the son of former U of L player Jason Osborne, had a promising freshman season, appearing in all 20 of Louisville’s games.

Traynor did appear in each of Louisville’s final seven games of the 2021-2022 regular season, and has shown flashes of someone who can contribute at this level.

Now, the only player from last year's roster to not confirm a decision is Roosevelt Wheeler.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}