JJ Traynor to return under Kenny Payne

On Saturday afternoon, JJ Traynor became the fifth Cardinal to announce his return to Louisville.

The 2020 prospect battled an injury during the 2021-2022 season and didn't see a ton of playing time, appearing in just 10 games.

However, Traynor, the son of former U of L player Jason Osborne, had a promising freshman season, appearing in all 20 of Louisville’s games.

Traynor did appear in each of Louisville’s final seven games of the 2021-2022 regular season, and has shown flashes of someone who can contribute at this level.

Now, the only player from last year's roster to not confirm a decision is Roosevelt Wheeler.

