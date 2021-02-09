CardinalSports - JOIN NOW: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL

Spring practice is here, and now is a great time to try Cardinal Sports with a FREE 30-day trial.

Gain access to the latest news, scoop, analysis, and forums across Louisville basketball, football, recruiting, and more.

Here are the details:

Promo Code: LOU30

Offer: Premium Access - 30 day free trial

Offer valid through 02.28.21

New users click here:

https://louisville.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=LOU30

Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here:

https://louisville.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=LOU30