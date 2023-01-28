News More News
JUCO standout Koron Davis commits to Louisville

Joseph Lewis
Staff Writer
@ j_lewis1435
20 years old, sophomore, SPAD major at University of Louisville

Louisville has received a commitment from Koron Davis, one of the top players in JUCO who hails from LA Southwest College.

The 6’7 Davis, who is a sophomore, is averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game through 15 games.

His shooting percentages include a 50.6 percent mark from the field, 34.4% from three-point range, and an 82.4 percent clip at the free throw line.

This commitment comes off an offer that was made just a little over a week ago.

Payne and company add Davis to a 2023 recruiting class that includes four star forwards Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams.

{{ article.author_name }}