Louisville has received a commitment from Koron Davis, one of the top players in JUCO who hails from LA Southwest College.



The 6’7 Davis, who is a sophomore, is averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game through 15 games.



His shooting percentages include a 50.6 percent mark from the field, 34.4% from three-point range, and an 82.4 percent clip at the free throw line.

This commitment comes off an offer that was made just a little over a week ago.



Payne and company add Davis to a 2023 recruiting class that includes four star forwards Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams.