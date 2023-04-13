LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Thursday the signing of junior college transfer Koron Davis in the 2023 class.





The 6-foot-7 guard from Gary, Ind., comes to Louisville from Los Angeles Southwest Community College. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.





“Koron is a multidimensional talent that can be effective in positions 1-3,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “He has a knack for scoring at all three levels while also being able to rebound and make plays for teammates at a high level. He possesses length and athleticism suitable for the ACC.”





Davis (first name pronounced “kuh-RON”) averaged 23.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in his sophomore season at LA Southwest. He shot 48% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and made 187 of 230 free throws (81%).





Davis finished the season ranked third in the California Community College Athletic Association in points per game.





He spent his freshman season at Paris (Texas) Community College, where he averaged 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on his way to Second-Team All-Region honors.





Davis was a high school standout at Bowman Academy in Indiana and earned multiple all-state honors.







