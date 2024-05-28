LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program and head coach Pat Kelsey announced Tuesday the signing of transfer J’Vonne Hadley to the 2024-25 roster.





The 6-foot-6 guard played the last two seasons at Colorado, following a year apiece at Indian Hills Community College and Northeastern. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.





“J'Vonne is as reliable as any player in this year's portal class,” said Kelsey. “He's a dogged defender whose overall game has developed at a remarkable pace over of his career. J'Vonne possesses a tireless work ethic. He was cornerstone on a team that advanced in the NCAA tournament and played almost every minute of those three tournament games. He's a grown man that comes to The Ville with a chip on his shoulder and a hunger to win.”





Known as a lockdown defender, Hadley started in all 36 games in which he appeared for Colorado during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.





The St. Paul, Minn., native shot 53.8% from the field and 83.9% from the free-throw line. He was also 20 of 48 from the 3-point line (41.7%). His efforts helped Colorado to a 26-11 record and NCAA Tournament wins over Boise State and Florida. Hadley recorded four double-doubles and a season-high 24 points against Washington on Jan. 24.





Hadley averaged 8.0 points and 5.9 rebounds as a junior for the Buffaloes, but appeared in just 22 games with 19 starts due to a hand injury.





He arrived at Colorado from Indian Hills Community College, where he was named a NJCAA Division I First Team All-American in 2021-22. He averaged 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 54.8% from the field. Hadley and the Warriors won the NJCAA Region XI regular season and tournament titles, and he was selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year.





Hadley appeared in 13 total games as a true freshman at Northeastern.





Across a prep career at Cretin Derham-Hall and Mahtomedi high schools, he won four conference championships, two sectional titles and two state appearances. Hadley also earned three letters and all-conference honors in football at wide receiver.



