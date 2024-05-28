LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program and head coach Pat Kelsey announced Tuesday the signing of transfer Terrence Edwards Jr. to the 2024-25 roster.





The 6-foot-6 guard/forward, commonly referred to as ‘Fatt’, comes to The Ville from James Madison, where he was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.





“‘Fatt’ is the purest form of competitor,” said Kelsey. “For someone who has accumulated a bevy of individual accolades, his sole focus is the team winning, and his teams have won at every level. He's a Swiss-army knife on the court and impacts the game in numerous ways. One of the greatest testaments that I can make is that he's a ‘dog’. He brings a wealth of experience, winning and toughness that will be cherished in The Ville.”





Edwards averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 2023-24 for James Madison, leading the Dukes to a 32-4 record, Sun Belt Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth. As a No. 12 seed, JMU took down fifth-seeded Wisconsin in the opening round before falling to Duke in the Round of 32.





The Atlanta native shot 42.7% from the field, 34.3% from the 3-point line with 46 made, and 81% from the free-throw line on a massive 166-of-205 clip.





He was one of nine players in the country this year to amass his totals of 618 points (fifth-most in a season in program history), 158 rebounds and 123 assists. He was a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year and Lou Henson National Player of the Year awards, and was also on the watch lists for both the Oscar Robertson Trophy Player of the Year and U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-America Team.





In 2022-23, Edwards was named Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year and an All-SBC Second Team selection. He’s scored 1,414 career points across four years at James Madison.





Before arriving at James Madison, Edwards was a Second Team All-AAAAAA pick out of Tucker High School in Georgia. He led the program to back-to-back regional championships.



