CardinalSports - Kenderick Duncan & Lovie Jenkins - Spring Practice Pressers

- Duncan said Bryan Brown and Scott Satterfield made Louisville "feel like home," and Duncan added that since he's been here he's felt apart of the "family" that Louisville has here.

- Duncan said he came in at the perfect time as he called himself a "natural leader" and with the group they have now, his experience allows him to lead and teach.

- Duncan said he's impressed with the rest of the safeties, calling the room full of "crazy, natural talent."

- Duncan mentioned Ben Perry, saying he's "young, smart and eager to learn."

- Duncan said Lovie Jenkins is playing alongside of him right now at strong safety.

- Duncan said Shai Wertz coming to Louisville with him is a "blessing" and Duncan called Wertz a "brother" to him.

- Asked about the difference in the Sun Belt and the ACC, Duncan said the "resources" are the biggest difference.