CardinalSports - Kenderick Duncan & Lovie Jenkins - Spring Practice Pressers

Kenderick Duncan & Lovie Jenkins - Spring Practice Pressers
Quick takeaways from Kenderick Duncan and Lovie Jenkins:
Kenderick Duncan
- Duncan said Bryan Brown and Scott Satterfield made Louisville "feel like home," and Duncan added that since he's been here he's felt apart of the "family" that Louisville has here.
- Duncan said he came in at the perfect time as he called himself a "natural leader" and with the group they have now, his experience allows him to lead and teach.
- Duncan said he's impressed with the rest of the safeties, calling the room full of "crazy, natural talent."
- Duncan mentioned Ben Perry, saying he's "young, smart and eager to learn."
- Duncan said Lovie Jenkins is playing alongside of him right now at strong safety.
- Duncan said Shai Wertz coming to Louisville with him is a "blessing" and Duncan called Wertz a "brother" to him.
- Asked about the difference in the Sun Belt and the ACC, Duncan said the "resources" are the biggest difference.
Lovie Jenkins
- "So far we look really good on the back end," Jenkins said about he and Duncan working with the starting unit.
- On the new safeties coach, Jenkins said Gasparato is "real cool" and that he "likes him a lot."
- Jenkins said Shadon Brown was a big part of his recruitment, but Bryan Brown reached out and said to "trust him" about the new coach coming in.
- "He knows the defense like the back of his hand, in and out," Jenkins said about Gasparato.
- Jenkins said not playing a lot made him learn the playbook.
- Jenkins said Gasparato knows the defense so well that he was "telling us stuff that we didn't even know" from last year.