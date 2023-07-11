Kenny Payne joined the College Hoops Today podcast earlier this week, and chatted with Jon Rothstein about a number of different topics.

Here are the notable quotes from Payne's conversation with Rothstein:

“You can get guys out of the portal and have success for a year. I would rather build a program and do it the right way, and get young people to have a good mixture of veteran guys. You have some stability, not just for a year.”

“When I look at last year opposed to this year, obviously we didn’t have the wins and losses that we wanted to have, but I walk away saying I gave those kids everything I had. Now I have a new group and I think we are heading in the right direction.”

“It’s not anybody’s fault. It’s just the cards we were all dealt. It’s part of the process of going through all of the investigations from the NCAA and not being able to get the type of players that deserve to be in this program.”

“I just think I was dealt a set of cards that were a little bit unfortunate. We knew it wouldn’t be great. I can’t say that I would do anything different. We went after the top players, and we had sanctions on our head with people saying we were going to get the death penalty.”

“We won four games and we have a top-10 recruiting class walking in the door on paper. That says a lot about not just me, but this program, and my staff.”

“The first thing that comes to my mind about the roster is that the talent level is a lot better. The amount of players that can produce and be a part of it - a guy can’t take the day off. Every single day you look around you, there’s 12,13,14 guys, somebody’s coming at you.”

“They’re very competitive. They’re skilled. They will have a chance to surprise people.”

"I envision him to be able to handle the position. He’s got the keys to the program. He’s very poised. He has a chip on his shoulder, he has a lot to prove. He’s a winner. I expect Skyy Clark to be one of the best guards in the country.”

“I’m lucky and blessed to have him (Trentyn Flowers) with us. I love his spirit, his competitive nature. Love his willingness to learn. But also know this is going to be hard for him. He really should be a high school senior.”

“Tre White is so talented. He’s a multi-dimensional, very versatile wing player. He can play some 4, he can play some 2, he can play some 3. I’m just asking him to come here and learn as much as he can and lead us.”

“I think Curtis Williams has been really good. I think that Koron Davis is going to be a good player. I think Mike James has came back better, more focused, and more developed. I’m going to need a big year from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.”

“The last piece to the puzzle is how good can Dennis Evans be. He’s 7-foot-1, in high school he blocked a lot of shots. If he can be what we need him to be, it changes the whole dynamic of our team.”

The full interview can be found here.

